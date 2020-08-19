Grundy Electric Cooperative refunds over $450,000 in capital credits

Local News August 19, 2020 KTTN News
Grundy Electric Cooperative

Grundy Electric Cooperative’s Board of Directors authorized the distribution of $450,435.32 in capital credits to member-owners during their June 30 board meeting. The current members and past members will receive 100% of 1986 & 1987 and 25% of 2019 allocated capital credits.

The capital credit refund checks will be mailed to member-owners during the month of August.

Grundy Electric began returning capital credits as part of a general retirement in 1990. GEC has to date, refunded over $8.9 million in capital credit allocations to current and past members. Capital credits are just another benefit of being a member-owner of Grundy Electric Cooperative.

Post Views: 1
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About KTTN News