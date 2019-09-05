Grundy Electric Cooperative Community Foundation now accepting grant applications

The GEC Community Foundation, Incorporated is accepting grant applications.

The Foundation assists qualifying schools and organizations with grant monies in the areas of education, health, and rural development. Grants are open to eligible entities in the Grundy Electric Cooperative 12-county service area.

The service area includes the Missouri counties of Harrison, Mercer, and Grundy and portions of Linn, Livingston, Daviess, Gentry, Putnam, and Sullivan. It also includes portions of the Iowa counties of Ringgold, Wayne, and Decatur.

Qualified applicants may apply for a grant by completing an application with supporting information on the Grundy Electric website, or by calling the Grundy Electric Cooperative at 1-800-279-2249 extension 23 or 33. Applications are due by October 1, 2019, and will be reviewed by the trustees.

Successful applicants will be notified on October 30th.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 1 Shares