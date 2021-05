Reddit Share Pin Share 94 Shares

Grundy Electric Cooperative presented a certificate of scholarship to area high school junior, Colten Roy.

The Grundy County youth was selected as a delegate to attend Grundy Electric’s Washington DC Youth Leadership Conference; however, due to COVID-19, the 2021 leadership conference was canceled.

The top four Youth Tour winners were awarded a certificate and will receive a $500 scholarship after enrolling at a trade school/college or joining the military upon high school graduation.

