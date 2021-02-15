Grundy Electric Cooperative asking customers to conserve electric usage

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Grundy Electric Cooperative has issued a call for members to reduce their electrical usage when possible due to the very cold air temperatures and extreme wind chill values.

Grundy Electric issued what they call “a peak alert” for the members to conserve on energy usage especially between the hours of 5 and 9 o’clock tonight and again Tuesday morning from 6 to 10 o’clock.

Coop members are asked to help reduce electrical usage during peak hours by turning off any lights, TV’s, and small appliances when not in use. Grundy Electric noted peak demand occurs when customers are using large amounts of electricity at the same time. The higher peaks regarding demand increases the wholesale power costs.

