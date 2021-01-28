Grundy County’s unemployment rate almost doubles in December

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

Grundy County’s unemployment rate has risen to four-point four (4.4) percent in December, up from the November rate of two point seven (2.7%).

In December, the Missouri Division of Employment Security reported Grundy County had a civilian labor force of 4,361, with the number of unemployed listed at 191. That compares to 118 unemployed in November. Statewide, the Missouri jobless rate is five point eight (5.8%).

Two Green Hills counties exceed the state average with Linn at 6.7% and Sullivan at 6.2%. Caldwell County is at 5.6% which is just under the state average.

Other county rates as listed on the states’ website include Putnam 4.8%; Harrison at 4.6%; Daviess at 4.4%; Livingston 4.2%; and Mercer County is at 4.1%.

Unemployment rates for counties just outside the Green Hills Region include Adair 5.7%; Clinton 5.1%; Chariton 4.7%; DeKalb 4.6%; and Worth 4.1%.

