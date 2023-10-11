Grundy County’s October sales tax collections down, but yearly gains noted

Year-to-date sales tax collections in Grundy County have seen an uptick, increasing by more than $6,800 in each of three categories compared to the same timeframe in 2022. The total collections through October 2023 stand at approximately $463,800 for county revenue, law enforcement, and a general revenue fund, a portion of which supports the Grundy County Ambulance.

A closer look at the month of October alone reveals a slight decrease. Collections for this month are down by roughly $1,500 for each category compared to October 2022, totaling more than $42,100 for each segment.

For context, each sales tax in Grundy County is set at half of a percent.