Grundy County tops highest unemployment rate in Green Hills

A state report for April shows Grundy County to have the highest unemployment rate by percentage among the Green Hills counties. The Division of Employment Security reports Grundy County’s unemployment rate is four point one percent for April which is based on 197 receiving unemployment out of a civilian labor force of 4,849 workers.

By comparison, Grundy County’s April rate is up from three and a half percent in March when 165 were listed as unemployed. One year ago, April had a jobless rate of three point seven percent affecting 188 persons. The statewide unemployment rate is three point six percent. Besides Grundy, two other counties with April rates above the state average are Linn at four percent and Putnam at three point eight percent.

Area counties experiencing unemployment rates below the state average include Sullivan at 3.5%; DeKalb at 3.3%; Mercer, Harrison, Worth, and Carroll at 3.2%; Caldwell and Clinton at 3.1%; Daviess county is 3.0%.

Area counties with jobless rates of less than three percent include Chariton at 2.6%; Livingston and Gentry at two and a half percent.

