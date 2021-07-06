Grundy County to request bids to replace radio equipment for fire department and ambulance

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Grundy County is requesting formal qualifications-based competitive sealed proposals from qualified, licensed, and experienced providers for a turnkey project to provide the county a new Conventional Project-25 700/800 Megahertz digital simulcast radio network.

Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs reports the radio system is a proposed replacement system for the current fire and ambulance system. The system would move from analog to digital. The request for qualifications is the result of consulting in Tusa of Liberty on the project.

A request for proposals packet includes the specifications and is required to be returned with responses provided in a point-by-point fashion. Technical requirements, specifications, and proposal information is contained in the RFP document. Grundy County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and waive informalities.

A mandatory pre-proposal conference will be at the courthouse in Trenton on July 20at 10 a.m. Attendance is required for any submission to the request for proposals.

Interested parties can obtain information on the Request for Proposal and required response packet by emailing [email protected] or contacting the Grundy County Clerk. The response packet can also be downloaded at this link (in PDF format). The county encourages parties who download the RFP document to send an email to the previously mentioned address to ensure they have solicitation communication prior to the mandatory pre-proposal conference. Only proposers who attend the conference will be placed on the distribution list for any addenda and/or questions and answers issued.

The requirements and process for submitting a proposal in response to the request are specified in the RFP document. The deadline for submission is September 7, 2021, at 4 p.m. Submissions should be delivered to the Grundy County Clerk in the courthouse in Trenton.

Responses received after the deadline will be considered late and will be rejected. Proposals that are unsigned or do not meet requirements will also be rejected.

Briggs notes questions must be submitted to [email protected] for tracking purposes. Questions will not be accepted by phone calls.

