Grundy County to implement new “Show-Me-Jury” system”

Prospective Grundy County jurors can choose to communicate with the court by text or email beginning this month as the Grundy County Circuit Court implements a new Show-Me-Jury system. The circuit court will mail new Show-Me-Jury questionnaires in August for jury service beginning September 1st.

The circuit court system will still send the questionnaire for jury service through the postal mail. When potential jurors receive the questionnaire, they can navigate to courts.mo.gov/ejuror to complete their juror qualification forms. The online questionnaire will let them choose their preferred method of communication with the court, through postal service, email, or text message.

Potential jurors who believe they are not qualified for jury service under state law can follow the online instructions to submit their necessary documentation electronically.

Potential jurors who do not have access to a computer or prefer to not communicate information electronically may call the circuit clerk’s office to request paper copies of the questionnaire.

Missouri courts do not require anyone to provide confidential information over the phone or by email. The Grundy County Circuit Court notes any phone call or email threatening the recipient with fines of jail time for failure to comply are fraudulent, are in no way connected with Missouri courts, and should be reported to local law enforcement officials.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares