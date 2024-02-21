Grundy County to conduct voting machine test

Share To Your Social Network

Grundy County Clerk, Courtney Campbell, is set to conduct a public test of voting machines ahead of the upcoming April 2 election. The testing event is scheduled to take place in the downstairs conference room of the Grundy County Courthouse in Trenton on March 14, commencing at 9 a.m.

This procedural step ensures the accuracy and reliability of the voting machines before they are used in the election. Members of the public are invited to observe the testing process, which is part of the county’s commitment to transparency and integrity in the electoral process.

