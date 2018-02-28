Grundy County Soil and Water Conservation District to hold customer appreciation luncheon

The Grundy County Soil and Water Conservation District will hold its annual Customer Appreciation Day Luncheon next week.

The event celebrating 51 years of conservation efforts in Grundy County will be held at the Barton Farm Campus Lager Laboratory Building in Trenton March 9th from 11 o’clock in the morning to 1 o’clock in the afternoon.

The Soil and Water Conservation District congratulates its Cooperator of the Year, Bowe Family Farms, and its Soil Health Steward of the Year, Oak View Farms, for their conservation and soil health efforts.

