Grundy County Soil and Water Conservation District holding supervisor election

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Grundy County Soil and Water Conservation District is holding a supervisor election.

David Meservey is running for Area 2, and Jared Lamma is running for Area 4. Both would be for four-year terms.

Ballots can be found on the Missouri Soil and Water Conservation website. They can be mailed to the Grundy County Soil and Water Conservation District at the address listed on the ballot. Voting can also be done in person at the office. Landowners who come to the office to vote will need to call or knock on the window because the Soil and Water Conservation District office doors are locked. The office can be reached by calling 660-359-2006 extension 3.

The office must receive ballots by February 22, 2022, at 4:30 pm. Mailed ballots need to be postmarked by February 22nd.

Any ballot received without a voter’s name and address will be considered invalid.

Related