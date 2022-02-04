Grundy County Sheriff’s deputy loses control on icy road striking tree

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department reports no one was injured when a Grundy County Sheriff’s Department pickup truck hit a tree on Wednesday night, February 2, while in pursuit at a slow speed.

Deputy Austin Taul traveled south on Chestnut Street and attempted to make a right turn onto Crowder Road. The pickup lost traction with the road and continued straight across Crowder. The truck left the road and impacted the tree with the passenger’s side front headlight area.

Moderate damage was reported for the truck’s passenger’s side front fender, hood, headlight assembly, and grill guard.

