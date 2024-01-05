Grundy County Sheriff’s Department receives grant to help detect COVID-19

Local News, News January 5, 2024 Tom Johnson
Grants News Graphic
The Grundy County Commission has signed a contract to allow the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department to receive a grant.  The department will be awarded $160,000 through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The grant will help detect and mitigate COVID-19 in confinement facilities.  The grant will be a 100% reimbursement model, with the department planning to buy a body scanner and video conference unit for the detention center.

In 2023, the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department received a $119,000 Jail Improvement Grant through the Department of Public Safety.  The grant utilized federal ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds and had a 50% match.  The department updated its closed circuit television cameras from analog to digital at the jail, installed intercoms, and put in a new device to record cameras.

Next week, the Grundy County Commission will continue work on the 2024 budget in a series of meeting at the courthouse in Trenton.

