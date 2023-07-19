Grundy County Sheriff’s Department apprehends Livingston County fugitives after pursuit

Local News July 19, 2023July 19, 2023 KTTN News
Arrested News Graphic
Share
Pin
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department successfully captured two fugitives from Livingston County on Tuesday evening after a brief pursuit in the northeastern part of the county. 44-year-old Christopher L. Mason and 25-year-old Kimberly D. Draper, both residents of Chillicothe, were taken into custody.

Mason, who had managed to evade local law enforcement for several weeks, was wanted since June 27, 2023, for violating probation on an initial charge of possession of a controlled substance. Draper, on the other hand, had violated her bond conditions related to an original charge of possession of a controlled substance, leading to an outstanding warrant since July 11, 2023.

The arrest unfolded after a short pursuit in the northeastern region of Grundy County, where law enforcement officers successfully apprehended both Mason and Draper. Following their capture, the fugitives were transported to the Grundy County Detention Center to await extradition proceedings to Livingston County. Bond was set at $20,000 cash only for each individual. Mason and Draper are scheduled for court in Livingston County on August 10th.

Post Views: 1
Share
Pin
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.