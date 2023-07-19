Grundy County Sheriff’s Department apprehends Livingston County fugitives after pursuit

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department successfully captured two fugitives from Livingston County on Tuesday evening after a brief pursuit in the northeastern part of the county. 44-year-old Christopher L. Mason and 25-year-old Kimberly D. Draper, both residents of Chillicothe, were taken into custody.

Mason, who had managed to evade local law enforcement for several weeks, was wanted since June 27, 2023, for violating probation on an initial charge of possession of a controlled substance. Draper, on the other hand, had violated her bond conditions related to an original charge of possession of a controlled substance, leading to an outstanding warrant since July 11, 2023.

The arrest unfolded after a short pursuit in the northeastern region of Grundy County, where law enforcement officers successfully apprehended both Mason and Draper. Following their capture, the fugitives were transported to the Grundy County Detention Center to await extradition proceedings to Livingston County. Bond was set at $20,000 cash only for each individual. Mason and Draper are scheduled for court in Livingston County on August 10th.

