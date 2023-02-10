Grundy County Sheriff’s Department adds new suspect to “Most Wanted” list

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has added to its Most Wanted list February 10th with Friday’s Fugitive.

Thirty-seven-year-old Bradley Steven Wilson of Spickard has two active Grundy County warrants. One is for alleged failure to abide by an order on an original charge of felony stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft with a $25,000 cash-only bond. The other is for an alleged misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for an adult with a $2,500 cash-only bond.

Wilson is known to frequent the Trenton area and is believed to be hiding on Quail Drive in Trenton. He is considered non-compliant and has a history of evading arrest. Wilson is described as being white, 6 feet tall, weighing 220 pounds, having green eyes, and brown straight, short hair. He has also been known to have a full beard.

Pictures of Wilson are available on the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office’s app.

Anyone who sees Wilson or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office at 660-359-2828. A tip can also be submitted on the sheriff’s office’s app.

