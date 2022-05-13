Grundy County Sheriff, Trenton Police Department report the arrest of three suspects

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of three individuals on May 12th on capias warrants.

The warrant for 42-year-old Lucas Griffin of Columbia was for an alleged probation violation on original felony charges of violation of an order of protection for an adult and third-degree assault involving a special victim.

The warrant for 42-year-old Robert Eugene Ewing of Trenton was on an alleged probation violation on felony non-support.

The capias warrant for 50-year-old Jennifer Dee Tunnell of Trenton was on felony possession of a controlled substance.

Griffin, Ewing, and Tunnell are to be held on no bond. They are scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on June 9th.