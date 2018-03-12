Grundy County Sheriff reports two arrests

Two defendants, who surrendered themselves at the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department, are scheduled for appearances Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

34-year-old Dustin Matthew Haskins of rural Laredo is charged with two felony counts of criminal non-support of two minor children. Court information accuses Haskins of being in arrears by more than $27,000 in child support payments encompassing a two year period from July 2015 through June 2017. Bond is $25,000 cash for Haskins.

Chillicothe resident, Matthew Goerne, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of an alleged violation of protection for an adult.

Court information accuses Goerne of making phone calls and sending text messages to another individual on multiple occasions last month (between February 6th and 20th).

The warrant says a Grundy County Circuit Court order of protection prohibited Goerne from communicating with a specific individual.

Goerne, 36, has posted a bond of $3,500.

