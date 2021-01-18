Grundy County Sheriff reports three facing charges after weekend arrests

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

A Rural Trenton resident has been arrested on a charge of forgery and multiple counts of passing bad checks.

Fifty-four-year-old Jerry Dean Urick is to appear January 26th in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court with bond set at $7,500 cash. Urick was arrested on Monday by police and is accused of signing the name of Manuel Gene Urick to a check for $455 purportedly to have been made by a person authorized to do so. Authorities report there are as many as eight counts of passing bad checks in November and December at various Trenton businesses. Court information shows Jerry Urick has previous 1998 convictions of forgery and passing bad checks in Boone County and passing bad checks in Clay county.

Spickard resident Vance Gannon is facing two felony counts stemming from a Highway Patrol arrest on Highway 65 on Friday. Gannon is charged with methamphetamine possession as well as resisting arrest by fleeing and creating a substantial risk to others. He’s also accused of speeding. A trooper was attempting to stop the vehicle for alleged speeding when the vehicle took off, getting clocked at 104 miles an hour in a 60 zone. Bond is $7,500 cash with Gannon to appear January 26th in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court. Gannon has previous convictions in February 2016 for assault in Caldwell county; January 2013 for no valid license in Sullivan County and July 2011 for passing bad checks in Mercer county.

Trenton resident 52-year-old Kimberly Kay Jacobs was arrested by police on Sunday for alleged failure to appear in court last Thursday regarding a probation violation hearing. Jacob’s original charge is 1st-degree harassment involving a Trenton business on November 12th of 2018. She was placed on five years probation in December of 2018. Bond is $5,000 in cash.

