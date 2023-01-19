Grundy County Sheriff reports the arrest of two individuals

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Raytown resident on January 18th after he allegedly left the scene of an accident and a Spickard resident on a capias warrant.

Thirty-one-year-old Anthony Michael Seward was arrested by the Highway Patrol. He was charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident as well as the misdemeanors of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident and driving while revoked or suspended involving a second or third offense. He has also been charged with infractions that include two counts of making a false report and one count of driver or front seat passenger failure to wear a properly adjusted or fastened safety belt. Bond was set at $5,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on January 24th.

Court documents accuse Seward of operating a motor vehicle on Highway 65 on December 23rd and not stopping and giving information to someone by which he could be readily identified and located after being party to an accident that caused another person to sustain property damage. He is also accused of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner when his operator’s license was revoked. Court information indicates he has had a prior conviction.

Seward allegedly made a false report to Trenton Police Officer Faith Houghton and Highway Patrol Corporal Joshua Hainey that his vehicle was stolen. He also reportedly failed to wear a properly adjusted and fastened safety belt.

Forty-five-year-old John Ervin Peterson was arrested on a capias warrant at the federal courthouse in Kansas City on alleged failure to appear in court. His original charge was felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. Peterson’s bond was set at $50,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 9th.

