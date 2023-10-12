Grundy County Sheriff reports the arrest of Trenton and Spickard residents

Local News October 12, 2023October 12, 2023 KTTN News
Arrest Hands in Handcuff news graphic
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of two area residents.

The Trenton Police Department arrested 55-year-old Samantha Ratkovich of Trenton on October 11th for felony charges of stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft. Her bond was set at $10,000, cash only. She is scheduled to appear in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on November 14th.

Court documents allege that Ratkovich took a 2006 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle without the owner’s consent in June.

Jace Norman Baker, 56, of Spickard was arrested in court on October 12th due to a capias warrant for an alleged probation violation. The original charge was felony driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender. Baker is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on November 9th.

