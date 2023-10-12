Grundy County Sheriff reports the arrest of Trenton and Spickard residents

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of two area residents.

The Trenton Police Department arrested 55-year-old Samantha Ratkovich of Trenton on October 11th for felony charges of stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft. Her bond was set at $10,000, cash only. She is scheduled to appear in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on November 14th.

Court documents allege that Ratkovich took a 2006 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle without the owner’s consent in June.

Jace Norman Baker, 56, of Spickard was arrested in court on October 12th due to a capias warrant for an alleged probation violation. The original charge was felony driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender. Baker is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on November 9th.