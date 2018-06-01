Grundy County Sheriff reports the arrest of six area residents

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of six area residents.

The Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Justin Lee Kleihauer of Trenton Thursday on felony charges of delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana, forgery, and possession of a controlled substance.

The Trenton Police Department also arrested Kleihauer on misdemeanor charges of driving while revoked or suspended—second or third offense, hindering prosecution, failure to register a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle owned by another knowing the owner of the vehicle had not maintained financial responsibility. Bonds for Kleihauer total $30,000 cash only.

Court documents accuse Kleihauer of possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute, completing a traffic citation signature so that it purported to have been made by another, and possessing methamphetamine. He is also accused of operating a motor vehicle on Rural Street in Trenton during a time his operator’s license was suspended, operating a Saturn Vue without registration and upon which financial responsibility was not maintained, and preventing apprehension of himself for outstanding warrants by deceiving Deputy Tyler Anderson by giving a false name and date of birth.

The Trenton Police Department arrested 22-year-old Jordan Lane Cabra of Trenton Thursday on felony charges of delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana, resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony, and possession of a controlled substance.

Court documents accuse Cabra of possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute, resisting Officer Matt Preston’s arrest for a probation and parole felony warrant by hiding in an attic at 604 Monroe Street in Trenton and possessing methamphetamine.

The Trenton Police Department arrested Trenton residents 21-year-old Brittany Marie Huskey, 18-year-old Keylee Erika Vestal, and 18-year-old Emma Nichole Brown each on felony charges of delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana, hindering prosecution of a felony, and possession of a controlled substance.

Court documents accuse all three of possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute, preventing the apprehension of Jordan Cabra by not giving his location, and possessing methamphetamine. The bonds for Cabra, Huskey, Vestal, and Brown are set at $20,000 cash only for each.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office also reports 28-year-old Zane Hoffman of Chillicothe was transported Friday, June 1st from Bowling Green to Grundy County. He was charged with failure to appear or pay and a probation violation on two misdemeanor counts of passing a bad check less than $500. Hoffman’s bonds total $1,300 cash only.

All of the defendants are scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court June 12th.

