Grundy County Sheriff reports the arrest of man from Spickard and woman from Blue Springs

The man named as the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office’s Friday Fugitive February 10th was arrested February 11th. The sheriff’s office reports 42-year-old Bradley Steven Wilson of Spickard had a capias warrant on failure to obey a judge’s order on an original charge of felony stealing. He was also charged with a misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for an adult.

Bond on the capias warrant was set at $25,000 cash only. Bond on the misdemeanor was set at $2,500 cash only with special conditions of North Missouri Court Services, having no contact with the alleged victim, and GPS monitoring. Wilson is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 24th on the capias warrant. He was scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 14th on the misdemeanor.

Wilson is accused of appropriating a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser without the consent of the owner in August 2022. The court information notes he was convicted in Grundy County Circuit Court in April 2009 of felony second-degree assault and in February 2018 of felony first-degree property damage. Wilson is also accused of violating the terms and conditions of an order prohibiting him from being at a woman’s residence and initiating communication with her. He allegedly left a letter at the person’s residence on February 6th.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office also reports the Independence Police Department arrested 41-year-old Priscilla Hertzler of Blue Springs on February 10th on felony forgery. She was extradited on February 13th. Bond was set at $5,000 cash only with special conditions of North Missouri Court Services and not having contact with the alleged victim. She was scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 14th.

Hertlzer is accused of using a check, written on an account at Citizens Bank and Trust for $1,500 in Grundy County in July 2022, knowing it had been made or altered, so it purported to have a genuineness it did not possess.

