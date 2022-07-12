Grundy County Sheriff reports the arrest of a Trenton man

Local News July 12, 2022 Jennifer Thies
Trenton Missouri Police Department (TPD)
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man July 10th on felony driving while revoked or suspended. Thirty-six year old Timothy Alexander Ledbetter’s bond was set at $5,000 cash only, and he was scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy Circuit Court July 12th.

Court documents accuse Ledbetter of operating a motor vehicle on a highway July 10th, which was during a time when his operator’s license was revoked.

Court information shows Ledbetter was convicted in Grundy County Circuit Court in February of driving while revoked or suspended, in DeKalb County Circuit Court in December 2020 of operating a vehicle without a license, and in Grundy County Municipal Court in November 2016 of driving without a license and in July 2021 of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

