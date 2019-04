The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Chillicothe woman Tuesday on a felony charge of passing a bad check.

Bond for 39-year-old Jill Boley was set at $1,100, and she is scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court April 9th.

Court documents accuse Boley of passing a bad check for $680, drawn upon the Citizens Bank and Trust and payable to the Trenton Money Store, knowing it would not be paid.