Grundy County Sheriff reports arrest of two area men

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two area men Tuesday.

Forty-two-year-old Ricky Shoemaker of Trenton was already in custody at the Grundy County Detention Center. His arrest warrant was for a probation violation of laws and special conditions on original charges of possession of a controlled substance in Grundy and Mercer counties, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute in Grundy County, and delivery of a prohibited article in jail in Grundy County.

Shoemaker’s bond is $15,000 cash or corporate surety, and he is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court June 14th.

Twenty-seven-year-old Tyler Joe Williams of Princeton was arrested for failure to appear on felony charges of receiving stolen property and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution as well as the misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident.

William’s bonds total $12,500 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court June 12th.

