Grundy County Sheriff reports arrest of two area men

Local News May 23, 2018 KTTN News
Suspect in Handcuffs

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two area men Tuesday.

Forty-two-year-old Ricky Shoemaker of Trenton was already in custody at the Grundy County Detention Center. His arrest warrant was for a probation violation of laws and special conditions on original charges of possession of a controlled substance in Grundy and Mercer counties, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute in Grundy County, and delivery of a prohibited article in jail in Grundy County.

Shoemaker’s bond is $15,000 cash or corporate surety, and he is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court June 14th.

Twenty-seven-year-old Tyler Joe Williams of Princeton was arrested for failure to appear on felony charges of receiving stolen property and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution as well as the misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident.

William’s bonds total $12,500 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court June 12th.

