Grundy County Sheriff reports arrest of Princeton woman

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Princeton woman Tuesday, July 14th.

Madison Marie Lewis was arrested on a capias warrant on failure to appear in court on felony possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. The bond for 22-year-old Lewis is $2,500, 10% cash approved. She is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court Thursday, July 16th.

Court documents accuse Lewis of possessing oxycodone hydrochloride, a schedule two substance, knowledge of its presence and nature.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares