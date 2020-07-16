Grundy County Sheriff reports arrest of California, Missouri woman

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a California, Missouri woman Wednesday, July 15th on drug-related charges.

Fifty-two-year-old Barbara Lois Strout has been charged with the felonies of possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia—amphetamine or methamphetamine.

Her bond is $5,000 cash only, and she is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on July 28th.

Court documents accuse Strout of possessing methamphetamine as well as possessing two syringes, a pipe with white residue, and a spoon with white residue. Trooper Cedric O’Hara was listed as a witness.

