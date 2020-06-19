Grundy County Sheriff Rodney Herring has announced creation of an APP or application for use by the public. It’s free of charge to download from the APP stores for Apple and Google Play. Search for the name Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Herring believes the APP combines the best of all social media sites. By posting to the app, the sheriff says time and effort will be saved rather than posting on several different social networking sites. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Facebook page is to have a new posting directing the public to the APP. The sheriff still expects to have occasional news releases and will be available for questions.

According to Sheriff Herring, the APP allows him to give emergency and non emergency alerts and notifications to users. This also includes sheriff’s office news and National Weather Service alerts. Users will have access to the “contact us” tab.

Herring said crime tips can be submitted as well as compliments or concerns.

The App has a link to the current sex offender registry which Herring says will be changing when Missouri switches to Offender Watch. Another feature is that users can keep a digital inventory of their personal property. Herring noted many times when a burglary has occurred, the owner doesn’t have a picture, model or serial number of personal property that’s been taken. He emphasized all personal information stays in the users cell phone unless they wish to share it with the sheriff’s department.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office APP grabs allowable public information and displays sheriffs’ records and jail software. This includes what’s called “active warrant information.” Users can look in the most wanted tab.

The office also can post to the APP, things like wanted posters, missing persons, or when there’s a need to identify a suspect in a video.

Under the “inmates and jail info”, tab users can view individuals currently incarcerated, learn about the jail visitation schedule, inmate commissary and accounts, as well as arrangements for phone calls and remote video visitations.

There’s a tab for frequently asked questions and the “more” tab allows user to share the APP, link to the Missouri’s Sheriff’s Association, plus hot lines for things such as poison control; child abuse and neglect.

Sheriff Herring added he’s not been posting to the Sheriff’s Department Facebook page and will NOT post to Facebook anymore since the APP is active and available for public use.

