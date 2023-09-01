Grundy County Sheriff names Melissa Beth Brill as “Friday Fugitive”

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the Fugitive of the Day for September 1 is 42-year-old Melissa Beth Brill of Galt.

She is wanted on a Grundy County probation violation arrest warrant for an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. She is also wanted on two Putnam County probation violation arrest warrants for original charges of second-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

The sheriff’s office reports that Brill is believed to be hiding in Grundy County and has previously eluded and resisted arrest.

Brill is described as white, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighing 160 pounds. She is said to have long, straight blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a tattoo on her left arm that reads “strength” and a scar on her forehead.

Anyone who knows Melissa Brill’s whereabouts is asked to not attempt to detain her but to call the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office at 660-359-2828. Tips can also be submitted through the sheriff’s office app.

