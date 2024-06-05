Grundy County Sheriff arrests two Spickard men after alleged fight

Share To Your Social Network

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Spickard men on June 4 after an alleged fight on June 3. Fifty-six-year-old Phillip Galvin Jr. and 61-year-old Timothy Paul Persell have each been charged with felony third-degree assault.

Bond for each was set at $10,000 cash only with North Missouri Court Services. Persell posted a bond and was released. Galvin and Persell are to have no contact with each other.

They are scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on June 11.

Probable cause statements allege Galvin and Persell got into a verbal dispute about dogs, and the dispute turned physical. They are accused of using their fists to hit each other in the face and body.

