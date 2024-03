Share To Your Social Network

The Grundy County Commission will open bids for 911 building containers. The bid opening is scheduled at the courthouse in Trenton on March 5 at 9 a.m.

County Clerk Courtney Campbell stated that the building containers are intended for 911 repeater sites in Galt, Laredo, and Spickard.

The agenda for March 5 also includes a meeting with the Road and Bridge Department at 8:30 a.m. and a discussion with Ambulance Director Matt Walker at 10 a.m.

