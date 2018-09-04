Grundy County Senior Citizens’ Services Fund Board sets tax levy

The Grundy County Senior Citizens’ Services Fund Board recently set its tax levy.

The levy was set at 4.88 cents on the $100 of assessed valuation, which is up slightly (.03 cents) from last year.

Secretary Diana Hoppe reports that organizations submit Request for Funding Applications each year. The board of directors then decides which entities to approve and what percentage of funding they will receive.

The board includes Chairman Ed Holt, Vice Chairman Delores Newton, Treasurer Sharon Ferris, and members Max Dickerson, Cyndee Chrisman, and Carl Whitacre.

Entities currently receiving funds include the Highway 65 Center (Council on Aging), Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, Serve Link, Older Adult Transportation System, Grundy County Service Center (Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri), and the Community Food Pantry.

The Grundy County Senior Citizens’ Services Fund was set up in 2007 to provide programs to improve the health, nutrition, and quality of life for Grundy County residents 60 years old and older.