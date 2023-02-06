Grundy County Senior Citizens Services Board announce recipients of funding

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Senior Citizens Services Board has announced the local entities receiving a portion of tax money.

Board Secretary Diana Hoppe reports that organizations submit Request for Funding Applications each year. The board of directors then decides which entities to approve and what percentage of funding they will receive. Money comes from a local voter-approved property tax of up to five cents on the 100 dollars of assessed valuation.

Receiving funding for this year were the North 65 Center, RSVP which is now known as Green Hills Volunteers; the community food pantry; the community action partnership for Grundy county; Grundy county health department; Serve Link Home Care; and Oats Transit Incorporated.

The senior services board members are RW Keuhn as chairman, Delores Newton as vice chairman, and Diana Hoppe as secretary–treasurer. Other members of the board are Ed Holt, Max Dickerson, Cyndee Chrisman, and a newly-appointed member Rodney Herring.

The Grundy County Senior Citizens Services Fund was set up in 2007 to provide programs to improve the health, nutrition, and quality of life for Grundy County residents 60 years old and older.

