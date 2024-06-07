Grundy County sees $22,100 increase in sales tax collections

Share To Your Social Network

Grundy County sales tax collections for the year through June have increased by more than $22,100 for each of the three categories compared to the same period last year.

Collections for the year up to this month are over $292,600 each for county revenue, law enforcement, and general revenue. The general revenue collections benefit, in part, the Grundy County Ambulance.

Monthly collections for June have also seen an uptick, rising by about $800 for each category compared to June 2023. This month’s collections amount to approximately $50,700 for each category.

