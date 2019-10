Grundy County is accepting bids for a new ambulance.

Sealed bids are due in the Grundy County Clerk’s Office in the courthouse in Trenton by the morning of November 5, 2019, at 9 o’clock.

Additional information and vehicle specifications can be requested by contacting Grundy County Ambulance Director Steve Tracy at 660-359-4422.

