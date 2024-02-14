Grundy County secures bid with Geographic Information System

Share To Your Social Network

The Grundy County Commission approved a bid for a Geographic Information System (GIS) on February 13. The winning bid, submitted by Geocom, was for $39,425, making it the lowest of three bids. The competing bids were $68,200 from Sam and $63,300 from Cloudpoint Geospatial.

Nathan Curtis, the Grundy County Assessor, was tasked with sending the bid information to the state. The report highlights that GIS technology encompasses aerial photography and parcel ownership data, crucial for county planning and development.

Additionally, the commission voted to extend Cyndee Chrisman’s tenure on the Senior Citizens Tax Board, reinforcing the county’s commitment to its senior citizen community.

Related