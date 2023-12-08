Grundy County sales tax up by 0.64% in 2023

Grundy County’s sales tax collections have shown a modest increase of 0.64% in comparison to the previous year, 2022. The total revenue for December has contributed to this growth, with the county’s sales taxes accumulating over $553,500 in three key areas: county revenue, law enforcement, and general revenue, which partly aids the Grundy County Ambulance service.

The year-to-date collections for each of these funds have seen an approximate increase of $3,500 from 2022. However, the collections for the current month have experienced a decrease of about $19,400 compared to December 2022, bringing this month’s total to approximately $40,700 for each category.

Despite the overall annual increase, Grundy County observed lower sales tax revenues in five months of the current year compared to the same periods in 2022. The months that saw a decline were March, June, September, October, and December.

It’s notable that each sales tax in Grundy County is set at a rate of half a percent.