Grundy County sales tax revenues rise in September

Sales tax revenues of $50,000 for September have been received by each of the three accounts for Grundy County governments.

This raises the overall total for the first nine months of the calendar year to more than $421,600 in each category. These are for the Grundy County general fund, the account that distributes money for the Grundy County ambulance, and the third one is for county law enforcement.

Year-to-date sales tax collections for Grundy County are approximately $8,000 greater than a year ago at this time. That figure is just under two percent ahead of the pace set in 2022.

