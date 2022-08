Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two-thirds of the way through the calendar year shows Grundy County sales tax collections at $356,000 in each of the three funding categories. That’s an estimated $23,000 greater than one year ago for the same eight months.

Six of the months in 2022 have received sales tax receipts higher than the same month last year.

One-half cent sales taxes are collected to benefit the Grundy County categories of general revenue, law enforcement, and for the ambulance service.