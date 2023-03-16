Grundy County sales tax collections remain in the black when compared to 2022

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Grundy County sales tax collections for the year through March are up more than $5,100 each for the three categories when compared to the same time period last year.

The categories are county revenue, law enforcement, and general revenue which in part benefits the Grundy County Ambulance.

Collections for the year through this month are about $133,600 for each category.

Collections for this month are down more than $9,000 for each from what was collected in March 2022. This month’s collections are around $50,100 for each category.

Each Grundy County sales tax is one-half of one percent.

