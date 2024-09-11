Grundy County sales tax collections increase over $21,000 through September

Grundy County’s sales tax collections through September have increased by approximately $21,100 in each of the three tax categories compared to the same period last year. This year’s collections for county revenue, law enforcement, and general revenue—which benefits the Grundy County Ambulance—have each surpassed $442,700.

For September alone, collections rose by more than $6,200 in each category compared to September 2023, with each category bringing in approximately $50,200 this month.

Each of the county’s sales taxes is set at half a percent.

In addition, Grundy County’s use tax collections for September exceeded $13,000. The use tax, approved by voters in April, is set at 1.5%, equivalent to the total of the three county sales taxes. It applies to out-of-state purchases delivered to residents outside Trenton city limits. The City of Trenton has its own use tax.

