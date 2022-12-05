Grundy County sales tax collections increase by four percent when compared to 2021

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Whether it’s due to higher prices for goods and products, or whether more people are choosing to shop local, the Grundy County sales tax collections have increased by four percent when compared to last year’s 12-month period.

The consumer price index as of October increased seven point seven percent for the previous 12 months. (Oct 2021 to Oct 2022) That’s described as the smallest 12-month advance since last January. (The next CPI release is December 13) With December revenue included, the Grundy county sales taxes generated approximately $550,000 in each of the three categories. Those are for general revenue, law enforcement, and the tax fund that benefits the ambulance service. At the beginning of the year, the Grundy county commission had budgeted $500,000 in local sales tax revenues for the year – so that amount was exceeded.

The year-to-date collections for each fund are approximately $21,500 more than in 2021.

The Missouri Department of Revenue receipts just in December topped $60,100 in each of the three funds. That trailed only June ($61,300) in the amount of monthly sales tax revenues. Grundy county has three one – half percent sales taxes.

Related