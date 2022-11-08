Grundy County sales tax collections continue to run ahead of totals from 2021

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Grundy County sales tax collections, in 2022, continue to run ahead of the totals from one year ago.

November receipts topped were nearly $33,000 in each of the three categories, General Revenue, Law Enforcement, and to benefit the Grundy County Ambulance. That’s nearly equal to the amounts received in November of 2021.

With one month left in this calendar year, sales tax collections have climbed to almost $490,000 in each of the categories.

Each sales tax is one-half of a percent in Grundy County.

Sales tax collections received in March, June, September, and December are typically higher than in other months because of businesses that submit their payments quarterly.