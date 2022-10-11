Grundy County sales tax collections continue to increase through October 2022

Local News October 11, 2022October 11, 2022 Jennifer Thies
Sales Tax
Grundy County sales tax collections for the year through October have increased more than $21,000 in each category of general revenue, law enforcement, and the sales tax to benefit the county ambulance service when compared to the same time period last year.

Collections for this year through this month are about $456,900 for each category.

Collections for this month are down more than $800 for each category from what was collected in October 2021. This month’s collections are approximately $43,600 for each category.

Grundy County sales tax is one-half of a percent.

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

