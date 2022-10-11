Grundy County sales tax collections continue to increase through October 2022

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Grundy County sales tax collections for the year through October have increased more than $21,000 in each category of general revenue, law enforcement, and the sales tax to benefit the county ambulance service when compared to the same time period last year.

Collections for this year through this month are about $456,900 for each category.

Collections for this month are down more than $800 for each category from what was collected in October 2021. This month’s collections are approximately $43,600 for each category.

Grundy County sales tax is one-half of a percent.