Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District to host fundraiser for Andy Burress

The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District will sponsor a benefit auction and lunch late next month for a volunteer firefighter recently diagnosed with kidney failure.

The Benefit Auction and BBQ for Andy Burress will at the North Central Missouri Fairgrounds in Trenton March 31st starting at 11 o’clock in the morning. Those attending can pay and eat what they want for the meal prepared by Smoked Iguana BBQ. There will be live and silent auction items.

Raffle tickets are also being sold for a Henry 22 Long Rifle and a Bowtech Diamond Blackout Bow.

Burress has served as a Grundy County Rural firefighter for 26 years and as a North Central Missouri Fair Board member for 25 years. Anyone wishing to donate items for the auction should contact Kenny Roberts, Brandon Gibler, Ethan Griffin, Blake Callen, or Doug Franklin. Items can be dropped off at the Trenton Fire Department, The Galt Cafe, Trenton MFA, and GFG Trenton Main Office.

Monetary donations may be left at the Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri at 1801 East 28th Street in Trenton or mailed to Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri, Andy Burress Benefit, Post Office Box 248, Trenton, Missouri 64683.

