Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responds to vehicle fire west of Trenton

The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responded to a vehicle fire two miles west of Trenton on Highway 6 the night of July 13th.

Firefighter Derek Hert reports that, upon arrival, firefighters found light smoke coming from under the vehicle’s hood. The hood was opened, and a water extinguisher was used to put out the fire in the engine compartment. Moderate damage was reported for the engine compartment.

Hert notes the fire was caused by a mechanical problem.

The owner of the vehicle was listed as James Zigler, and the occupant was Chris Alberty.

Grundy County Rural was at the scene 20 minutes. The Trenton Fire Department and Highway Patrol assisted.

