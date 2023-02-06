Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responds to trash fire that burned 20 acres

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Kenny Roberts, Chief of the Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District reports trash being burned spread into bottom ground and burned approximately 20 acres of a field in northwest Grundy County.

The location was on the Ronnie McClure property north of Brimson where Roberts said trash was being burned and the fire got out of control on Sunday afternoon and went across bottom ground where crops had been harvested.

Personnel and equipment were at the scene for approximately one hour.

Upon leaving the scene en route back to the Trenton fire station, Roberts said the motor went out on the pumper truck he was driving, which will be scheduled for repairs.

