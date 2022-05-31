Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responds to fire caused by lightning strike

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responded to a house fire north of Trenton Tuesday morning May 31 caused by a lightning strike.

Firefighter Alex Lovell reports no flames or smoke were visible when the fire department arrived at 334 Northwest Eighth Avenue. There was moderate smoke in the attic and a large burn mark on the exterior of the house from the lightning strike.

Firefighters removed the siding where the lightning struck to expose smoldering Masonite siding and plywood. They removed the siding and area of plywood and extinguished the area using a water can. Smoke was ventilated from the attic, and the attic and walls were checked for hot spots using a thermal imaging camera.

Lovell says lightning struck an exterior wall of the house near the roof and traveled about eight feet down the wall. The strike damaged some appliances in the house, and one electrical outlet was damaged near the washing machine. That circuit was isolated, and electricity was restored to the rest of the house.

Moderate burn damage was reported to the aluminum and Masonite siding. There was minimal burn damage to a small area behind the siding but no injuries were reported.

The homeowners are listed as Amanda and Corey Gott.

Grundy County Rural was at the scene for approximately one and a half hours. Assistance was provided by the Trenton Fire Department and Grundy County Ambulance service.