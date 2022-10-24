Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responds to fires along Route Y

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District on Sunday responded to a pair of grass fires, both along Route Y.

One fire involved a grass fire along the west side of Route Y and just north of Highway 6. Grundy County Rural Fire chief Kenny Roberts said he was told an automobile burned and the wind spread embers into dry grass. It was noted the spreading fire pretty much died when it reached green grass that had been mowed at the Adam Milburn property located at 11 Northeast Highway Y. The Trenton Fire Department also assisted at the scene east of Trenton.

Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responded to the 600 block of Northeast Highway Y where fire was reported along a ditch and in some brush. It also was described along the edge of a bean field. Roberts said this fire was in the vicinity of the South Evans Church and a house but neither was damaged. The location is within the Spickard Fire Protection District but their crews were busy with a fire at another location.

(Photos and video courtesy Jim Bush)